AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

AT&T Stock Up 0.6 %

T opened at $17.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

