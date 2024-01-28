Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives $123.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $113.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.22.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 538,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,298,000 after buying an additional 4,343,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,990,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $952,356,000 after buying an additional 452,247 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,866,000 after buying an additional 114,264 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

