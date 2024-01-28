Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $217.82.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.79. 1,421,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,915. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.60. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of -126.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,467,145.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,685,809.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,467,145.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,685,809.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,799 shares of company stock worth $65,566,637 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Atlassian by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,318 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $434,144,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atlassian by 156.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,449,000 after buying an additional 1,095,297 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $138,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

