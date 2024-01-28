Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a sector perform rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $217.82.

Shares of TEAM opened at $247.79 on Wednesday. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $254.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.42 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total value of $1,461,788.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,395,120.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total value of $1,461,788.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,395,120.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,799 shares of company stock valued at $65,566,637 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,318 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $434,144,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 156.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,509,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

