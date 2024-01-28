Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,900 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the December 31st total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Lithium

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Atlas Lithium during the second quarter worth $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Atlas Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Atlas Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Atlas Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Atlas Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Lithium Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLX traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. 103,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,231. Atlas Lithium has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70.

Atlas Lithium Company Profile

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates Minas Gerais Lithium Project, which consists of 57 mineral rights covering an area of 58,774 acres and located in northeastern Minas Gerais in Brazil; and Northeastern Brazil Lithium Project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres, which is located in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

