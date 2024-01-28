ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$43.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$46.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.71.

TSE:ACO.X opened at C$37.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$32.90 and a 12-month high of C$45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$373,000.00. In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.30 per share, with a total value of C$373,000.00. Also, Director Norman M. Steinberg purchased 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$38.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,985.98. Insiders acquired 20,398 shares of company stock worth $767,916 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

