Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Astronics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Astronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATRO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,471. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.41. Astronics has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $22.44.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $162.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Astronics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics in the second quarter valued at about $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Astronics by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after buying an additional 330,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Astronics by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 183,006 shares in the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Astronics by 12.2% in the second quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Astronics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after buying an additional 68,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

