Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $20.21 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 318,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, reaching $81.47. 1,776,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,216. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.85. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

