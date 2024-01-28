Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 50,683 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 454,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,683 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.63% of Five9 worth $29,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after buying an additional 85,252 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Five9 by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,919,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,134,000 after purchasing an additional 330,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Five9 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,288,000 after purchasing an additional 81,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,265,000 after purchasing an additional 306,251 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

FIVN traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $77.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,313. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.15 and a beta of 0.93. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $230.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

