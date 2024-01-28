Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 203,577 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,577 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $32,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.46.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

