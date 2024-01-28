Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,358,363 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,450,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358,363 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $22,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,502,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,108,000 after acquiring an additional 973,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 1.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,222,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,993,000 after purchasing an additional 124,811 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 12.3% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,932,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,640,000 after buying an additional 1,416,545 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 4.8% during the second quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,107,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,061,000 after buying an additional 413,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kanzhun by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after buying an additional 3,263,310 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

BZ stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. 2,068,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 0.52. Kanzhun Limited has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.11 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Featured Stories

