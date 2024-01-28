Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 78,100 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,100 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of Vulcan Materials worth $27,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,257,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,312,440,000 after purchasing an additional 139,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,385,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,213,996,000 after purchasing an additional 123,332 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,025,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,128,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,189,000 after buying an additional 89,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.85.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.36. The stock had a trading volume of 691,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.82. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $229.80.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

