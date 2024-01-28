Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $14,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,812,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth about $36,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth about $16,514,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 292.8% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,439,000 after buying an additional 402,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after buying an additional 357,322 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ALSN opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.38. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 62.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSN. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

