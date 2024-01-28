Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $47.41 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 94.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,785 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $47,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 392,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 623,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,697,000 after acquiring an additional 21,756 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 935,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,138,000 after acquiring an additional 634,659 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,199,000 after acquiring an additional 137,272 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.20.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $79.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.