Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $30.85 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 733,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,675 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $30,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. 7,286,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,863,002. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

