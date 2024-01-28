Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $26.78 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,163 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $26,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Capital downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,795,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099,449. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

