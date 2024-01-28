Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $19.95 Million Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 4,042.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,438 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.22% of Bruker worth $19,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Bruker by 90.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,710. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.26. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

