Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,043 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $101,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $149.14. 9,151,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,226,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.98. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $184.23.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

