Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,087,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 687,023 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of Copart worth $46,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $48.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.37.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

