Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 470.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,415 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $27,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,193,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,049,248,000 after purchasing an additional 507,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 31.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $845,418,000 after purchasing an additional 197,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,541,000 after purchasing an additional 662,825 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.7 %

ROST stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.76. 1,910,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,300. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

