Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 272,355 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 272,355 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $18,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.5 %

HPE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.84. 6,099,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,560,827. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

