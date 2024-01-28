Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 216,818 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 182.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 216,818 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.10% of Gibraltar Industries worth $22,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.10. The stock had a trading volume of 154,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,883. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.33. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.98 and a 1 year high of $83.96.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $390.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

