ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 43.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in ASML by 0.5% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in ASML by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.6% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ASML by 0.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASML. Raymond James increased their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $912.60.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $867.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,065. The company has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $729.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $673.03. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $883.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

