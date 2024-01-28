Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ashtead Group Price Performance

ASHTY stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.92. 9,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,218. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.18. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $213.03 and a one year high of $300.36. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.48). Ashtead Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

About Ashtead Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

