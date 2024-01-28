Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Up 52.9% in January

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,900 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the December 31st total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.3 days.

Ashtead Group Trading Up 2.0 %

ASHTF stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.22.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.