Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,257,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 179,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 76,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ABG traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.92. The stock had a trading volume of 140,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,868. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.39. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.40 and a 12-month high of $256.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Insider Activity

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

