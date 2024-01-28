Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in January

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 832,100 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the December 31st total of 618,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,080.3 days.

Asahi Group Price Performance

Shares of ASBRF remained flat at $38.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800. Asahi Group has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $41.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Asahi Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

