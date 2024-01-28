Artis REIT (AX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
Artis REIT Price Performance
Artis REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$12.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.42.
Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$80.41 million during the quarter.
Artis REIT Company Profile
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.
