Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,200 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the December 31st total of 254,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.
Artemis Gold Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of ARGTF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.47. 15,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,687. Artemis Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27.
Artemis Gold Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Artemis Gold
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.