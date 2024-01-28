Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AWI. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $98.70. 217,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,190. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $101.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $347.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

