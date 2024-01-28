Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Aritzia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Aritzia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Aritzia from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.20.

Shares of Aritzia stock traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$34.21. 271,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,791. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$49.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. Aritzia had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of C$653.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$621.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.840897 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

