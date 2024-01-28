Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Aritzia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Aritzia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Aritzia from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.20.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATZ
Aritzia Trading Down 1.4 %
Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. Aritzia had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of C$653.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$621.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.840897 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Aritzia
In other news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aritzia
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.