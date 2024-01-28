Ardent Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.35. 3,662,373 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

