Ardent Capital Management Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after buying an additional 21,295,255 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $362,618,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147,634 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.16. 7,775,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,670,239. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

