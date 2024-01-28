Ardent Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,734 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.3% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after buying an additional 4,368,323 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,316,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,868 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,935,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,673. The company has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.00.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

