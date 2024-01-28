Ardent Capital Management Inc. Makes New $526,000 Investment in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Ardent Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust Micro at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sinecera Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 6.8% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 65,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the third quarter valued at $85,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust Micro alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAUM traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 381,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $20.81.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.