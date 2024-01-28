Ardent Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.18. The stock had a trading volume of 283,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,160. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.39 and a 12 month high of $269.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.56.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

