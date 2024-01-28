Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.40

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.40 and last traded at $58.44, with a volume of 185023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACLX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcellx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Arcellx Stock Up 5.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $419,941.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,066.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $419,941.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,066.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 351.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

