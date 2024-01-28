ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ArcBest from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.80.

ArcBest Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ARCB stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.05. 157,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,080. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.44. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $78.37 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.75.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ArcBest news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

