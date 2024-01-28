ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

ARC Document Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 115.4% per year over the last three years. ARC Document Solutions has a payout ratio of 55.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARC opened at $3.07 on Friday. ARC Document Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $131.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, analysts expect that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARC

About ARC Document Solutions

(Get Free Report)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.