ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

ARC Document Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 115.4% per year over the last three years. ARC Document Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 55.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

ARC opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. ARC Document Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $3.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 17.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,401,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 31,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. 49.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

