ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
ARC Document Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 115.4% per year over the last three years. ARC Document Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 55.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.
ARC Document Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %
ARC opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. ARC Document Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $3.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 17.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,401,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 31,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. 49.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
ARC Document Solutions Company Profile
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.
