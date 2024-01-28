AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Short Interest Up 133.3% in January

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYP remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 96,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,406. AppYea has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

AppYea, Inc operates as a digital health company that develops wearable monitoring solutions to treat sleep apnea and snoring. It develops SleepX App, a wristband communicating with its smartphone app that trains the brain to breath properly; DreamIT, a biofeedback snoring treatment wristband; SleepX PRO, a smartphone application that monitors breathing patterns in the sleep and identify sleep arena episode without direct contact to the user; and DreamIT PRO, a wristband for the treatment of sleep arena using biofeedback in combination with SleepX PRO app.

