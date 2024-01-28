Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.92.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT opened at $166.90 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.96 and a 12-month high of $178.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.10 and a 200-day moving average of $147.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

