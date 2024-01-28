Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Given New $195.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $182.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AIT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,715. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.07. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $122.24 and a 1-year high of $182.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.68.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,715,612. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

