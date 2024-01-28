AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $228.00 to $237.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AppFolio traded as high as $223.99 and last traded at $218.18, with a volume of 722905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.38.

A number of other research firms have also commented on APPF. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.20.

Get AppFolio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APPF

Insider Activity at AppFolio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AppFolio news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,130,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in AppFolio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Trading Up 28.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,457.82 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.58 and a 200 day moving average of $183.90.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $165.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.