Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Forecasted to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apogee Enterprises in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 0.4 %

APOG opened at $54.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.41. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.38 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 20.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $1,091,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 9.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 8.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 29,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

