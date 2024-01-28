Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Apogee Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Apogee Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $54.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APOG

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 8.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.