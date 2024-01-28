Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.07.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $64.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,235 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $149,320.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,235 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $149,320.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James George Chopas sold 864 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $57,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,237. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after buying an additional 1,121,497 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

