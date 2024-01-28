APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Susquehanna

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.28.

Get APA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on APA

APA Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.11. 4,159,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,473,639. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 3.31. APA has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Institutional Trading of APA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in APA by 3,173.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in APA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.