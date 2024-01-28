APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of APA by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter worth $69,707,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in APA by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,873,000 after buying an additional 1,696,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in APA by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,245,000 after buying an additional 1,076,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,159,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,639. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.70. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $46.98.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.28.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

