Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AON opened at $301.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.21. The firm has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.31.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

